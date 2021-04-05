Polyolefin Catalyst Market Size Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Selbyville, Delaware According to the research report titled ‘Polyolefin Catalyst Market Size By Classification, By Catalyst, By Application, Industry Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 –2026’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global polyolefin catalyst market is likely to showcase remunerative growth through 2026.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2484006/?utm_source=mccourier.com&utm_medium=SHR

As per catalyst type, the report claims that single site segment captured 10% share in global polyolefin catalyst market in 2018 and is predicted to expand at 4.4% CAGR through 2026. In fact, metallocene single site catalyst accounted for 65% market share in the year 2018, owing to rising cognizance regarding its various advantages over traditional polymerization techniques.

Highlighting the application reach, global polyolefin catalyst industry size from others segment (sheet, foam etc.) is reckoned to witness a CAGR of 4% during 2019-2026. Polymers play a critical role in foamed plastics as well as in plastic sheets, hence favoring the market scenario.

Regionally, the report cites that Latin America accounted for 4.2% market share in 2018. Meanwhile, Middle East & Africa polyolefin catalyst industry is set to record 4.3% CAGR between 2019 and 2026, primarily driven by increasing export capabilities and high concentration of advanced oil & gas infrastructure.

It is worth mentioning that polyolefins have been gaining robust recognition as one of the prominent industrial products. On the contrary, the product is susceptible to external forces such as macro-economic as well as political environment factors. In addition to this, volatile crude oil prices may hamper the remuneration scale of global polyolefin catalyst market in the upcoming years.

In terms of classification, the report states that worldwide polyolefin catalyst market share from polypropylene segment is likely to register a y-o-y growth rate of 4.8% during 2019-2026. Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer, made by polymerizing propylene. It is extensively used for various applications such as laboratory equipment, polymer banknotes, textiles, automotive components, plastic parts and food packaging processes, thereby fueling the segmental share.

On the other hand, HDPE segment accounted for the second largest market share in the year 2018 and is expected to grow consistently throughout the estimated timeframe. Unlike LDPE, HDPE polyolefins have lower degree of splitting and higher crystallinity. Moreover, it is more rigid, denser and less absorbed as compared to its counterparts.

The major companies operating in global polyolefin catalysts market are NOVA Chemicals Corporation, AGC Chemicals Inc., Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., INEOS Group Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., PQ Corp., TOHO Titanium Co. Ltd., China Petroleum Corporation, Johnson Matthey Inc., Sud-Chemie India Pvt. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Univation Technologies LLC, and W.R. Grace & Co. among others.

Question & Answer: Polyolefin Catalyst Market

Question 1: What factors are propelling the growth of global polyolefin catalyst market?

Answer: Improving polyolefin production capabilities in Asia-Pacific and North America, rising adoption of polyolefin products in Latin America as well as Europe, and accelerating polyolefin demand in Middle East & Africa are key factors propelling the growth of global polyolefin catalyst market.

Question 2: Why is polyolefin catalyst market witnessing rapid expansion in the Middle East & Africa?

Answer: Increasing export capabilities and high concentration of advanced oil & gas infrastructure is promoting the business outlook in the MEA.

Question 3: How is the competitive landscape of global polyolefin catalyst industry defined?

Answer: The major companies operating in global polyolefin catalysts market are NOVA Chemicals Corporation, AGC Chemicals Inc., Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, and Mitsui Chemicals Inc. among others.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/polyolefin-catalyst-market?utm_source=mccourier.com&utm_medium=SHR

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog