Polymers in Medical Devices Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends Polymers in Medical Devices Market Key Players - ayer, DuPont, Eastman, Shanghai New Shanghua, Eastman, Evonik, Solvay, and BASF

Polymers in Medical Devices Market, To Witness a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period

The global polymers in medical devices market are rising owing to increase in demand for polymers. Polymer is an essential component required for medical and equipment packaging. The product is expected to generate million-dollar opportunity for companies engaged in development of polymer related products.

In healthcare, synthetic and hybrid polymers are used in many medical applications. Synthetic and hybrid polymers are expected to change the market scenario and in turn will lead to transformational growth over the forecast period.

Polymers in Medical Devices Market Dynamics:

The Polymers in Medical Devices Market is projected to be driven by the growth in demand for high strength plastic materials and light weight plastic materials. Rising demand for better and efficient healthcare systems in developing economies and growth in aging population are factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the market.

However, Oscillating costs and the demand-supply gap are the major issues faced by the industry as far as craw material supply, which is probably going to affect the profit margin of suppliers.

Polymers in Medical Devices Market: Segmental Insights:

Based on the type, the market is classified as Engineering plastics, High performance plastics (HPP), Standard plastics, Silicone and Others. High performance plastics (HPP) account for the largest market share in the segment because of improving standards and regulations which require usage of high-quality plastics in medical applications. Engineering plastics are experiencing a relatively high demand due to rise in usage of engineering plastics in robotic assistance, AI-driven procedures, 3D printing of implants and prosthetics, and others.

Polymers in Medical Devices Market: Regional Insights

APAC region is expected to grow during the forecast period. The growth is primarily contributed by the industrial and urbanization of the region. The region consists of rapidly growing economies such as India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. industrial and urbanization of the region are the main factors contributing towards the growth of the region.

Polymers in Medical Devices Market Competition Scenario: Bayer, DuPont, Eastman, Shanghai New Shanghua, Eastman, Evonik, Solvay, and BASF are among the key players operating in the market.

Polymers in Medical Devices Market

By Type

Engineering plastics

High performance plastics (HPP)

Standard plastics

Silicone

Others (TPE, TPU, Biodegradable Polymers, Synthetic Rubber, and Polymer Blends)

By Application

Medical disposables

Prosthetics

Medical instruments & tools

Drug delivery

Others (medical trays, sterilization trays, and lab wares)

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

