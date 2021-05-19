Polymeric Membrane Market is on Course to Grow at a CAGR of 8% By the End of 2030 Gas Separation Membrane Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Polymeric Membrane Market is on Course to Grow at a CAGR of 8% By the End of 2030

Gas Separation Membrane Market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Gas Separation Membrane market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4803

The global gas separation membrane market is poised to witness a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Gas separation membranes have emerged as a key processing and purification method in natural gas processing plants and refineries, generating ample opportunities for gas separation membrane manufacturers. Besides, chemical and petrochemical industries, power generation industry and biogas treatment plants also use gas separation membranes. This will result in additional demand in the forecast period. Efficacy in offering high purification in cryogenic plant to separate helium is also poised to expand the market growth during the forecast period.

For More Insights: http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/08/28/1907829/0/en/Port-Terminals-to-Account-for-3-5th-Shares-in-Terminal-Tractors-Market-Finds-Fact-MR.html

COVID-19 outbreak has hampered almost all the market and swept over billions of dollars from economies across the globe. Due to disrupted activity in oil & gas industry and natural gas processing plants, demand for gas separation membranes has declined in first and second quarter of 2020. However, easing lockdowns in Asian and Middle East & African countries may balance demand-supply by the end of 2020.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4803

Gas Separation Membrane Market: Segmentation

Material

Polymeric Membrane

Inorganic Membrane

Metallic Membrane

Construction

Hollow Fiber Module

Spiral Wound Module

Plate & Frame Module

Application

Nitrogen Separation

Oxygen Separation

Acid gas Separation

Hydrogen Separation

Methane Separation

Carbon Dioxide Separation

Olefin – Paraffin Separation

End Use

Chemical

Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

Food and Beverages

Power Generation

Pharmaceutical

Pollution Control

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

Key Takeaways of Gas Separation Membrane Market Study:

Surging demand for natural gas and shale gas crude oils are set to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of material, Polymeric Membrane is poised to remain the preferred material throughout the assessment period accounting for over three fourth of the market share by 2030.

Hollow fiber construction is projected to create absolute $ opportunity worth ~ US$ 757 Mn by 2030.

Nitrogen has driven the consumption of gas separation membranes, accounting for nearly one fourth of the global demand in 2019.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4803/S

On the basis of end use, the petrochemicals and oil & gas industry is poised to experience leading growth rate of ~8% during the forecast period.

Europe is poised to remain a lucrative pocket in the global gas separation membrane market and is set to surpass market valuation of over US$ 1300 Mn in 2030.

“Increasing demand from niche applications like bio gas treatment plants and petrochemical industries are set to create remunerative opportunities for market players”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4803

Targeted Market Strategies by Market Players Set to Expand Global Footprint

The global gas separation membrane market is highly consolidated in nature in which Honeywell International Inc., Evonik Industries, Air products accounted for half of the global production in 2019. Market players have been involved in direct collaborations with end users to build vertical channels across the supply chain. Companies like Evonik Industries, Air products and Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC have strategically enhanced their market position through collaborations, acquisitions and product launches. Players such as DIC Corporation have been offering spiral wound gas separation membranes to address the increasing demand for oxygen and nitrogen gas separation.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape

Concrete Floor Coatings Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/concrete-floor-coatings-market

Faux Finish Coatings Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/faux-finish-coatings-market

High Temperature Coatings Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking-Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/high-temperature-coatings-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com