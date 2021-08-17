Polymer Gel Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Polymer Gel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global polymer gel market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

A polymer gel is a soft and wet material that can undergo considerable deformation by external stimuli like temperature, ionic strength, and the potential of hydrogen (pH). It is mainly used in sensors, actuators, and modulators for drug delivery and keeping different polymers separated. Apart from this, it also finds application in robotics, petrochemicals, chemical manufacturing, and paints and coatings around the world.

Market Trends:

The rising utilization of polymer gel due to its low tack, absorbent, and non-oily properties represents one of the major factors strengthening the growth of the market. It is also used in personal care and cosmetic products like facial masks, mascaras, cuticle coats, and clear gels. Furthermore,there is a significant rise in the demand for polymer-based biodegradable to reduce the use of fertilizers, improve water retention quality of crops, and minimize the overall cost of irrigation. Besides this, leading players are introducing newer technologies and improving existing formulations to expand their market share.

Breakup by Raw Material:

Polyacrylic Acid

Polyacrylamide

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Polyacrylonitrile

Silicone

Others

Breakup by Application:

Personal Care

Agriculture

Construction

Drug Delivery System

Waste Treatment

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

3M Company

Ashland LLC

BASF SE

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Dow Inc

Evonik Industries AG

LG Chem

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO. LTD.

