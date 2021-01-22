Polymer Foam Market Expected to Hit at $134.1 billion, by 2027

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Polymer Foam, 2020 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Polymer Foam Market.

The global polymer foam market size was valued at $83.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $134.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides brief summary and detailed insights of the market by collecting data from the industry experts and several prevalent in the market. Besides this, the report offers a detailed analysis of geographical areas and describes the competitive scenario to assist investor, prominent players, and new entrants to obtain a major share of the global Polymer Foam market.

Some of the major players profiled in the report include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Recticel, Rogers Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Covestro AG, Sealed Air Corporation, and others.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• The global polymer foam market has been severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe.

• This is attributed to stringent regulations imposed to maintain lockdown across countries. Additionally, due to social distancing norms, manufacturers are unable to operate at full strength, which has led to decrease in production capacity.

• The decline in per capita income lead to lower demand for various electronics products and sports, and recreational equipment; thus, negatively impacting the market growth.

• Furthermore, due to extended lockdown, large number of construction projects are on hold or delayed for 6 months. Such changes negatively impacted the sales of polymer foams for various insulation applications.

• Moreover, the upstream and downstream channel have been affected due to restrictions on movement, which lead to increasing the amount of inventories.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

• Polyurethane (PU)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

• Others

By Application

• Furniture and Bedding

• Transportation

• Packaging

• Construction

• Others

Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, with country level analysis of each region.

The report clearly shows that the Polymer Foam industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

