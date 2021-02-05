Polylactic Acid Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Polylactic Acid Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Polylactic Acid market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

Polylactic acid demand is expected to rise due to the scarcity and volatility of the prices of fossil fuels. Also due to the environmental concerns, companies and regulatory bodies are focusing to find a substitute for oil-based products. Polylactic acid is the most common bioplastic in use today and is widely used in packaging applications followed by catering and technical material applications. In terms of volume, polylactic acid accounts for the highest consumed bioplastic.

In 2019, the demand for polylactic acid is the highest from the packaging applications followed by catering applications. These two segments are projected to maintain their dominance over the coming few years. Demand for polylactic acid from new applications such as three-dimensional printing filament are emerging. Construction application is also one of the prominent applications for PLA.

The Polylactic Acid Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Packaging

Catering

Technical Material

Agriculture

Consumer goods

Construction Materials

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

BASF

Henan Piaoan Group Co., Ltd

Hisun

Mitsubishi

Nantong Jiuding Biological Engineering Co.,Ltd.

Natureworks Ingeo

Pyramid Technologies

Synbra

Teijin

Uhde Inventa – Fischer

Key Questions Answered by Polylactic Acid Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

