Polyimide Films Market Outlook, Demand, Regional Analysis, CAGR Value, Trends and Growth Forecast for the Period 2021 to 2029 Global polyimide films market accounted for over USD 1.58 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.89% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

The Polyimide Films Market research presents a study by combining primary as well as secondary research. The report gives visions into the key factors concerned with producing and limiting Polyimide Films market growth.

The report also tracks the latest market restraints, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It offers market size, market share, growth rate by types, applications, and syndicates both qualitative and measurable methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Polyimide Films Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

SE. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), SKC Kolon PI Inc. (South Korea), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Ube Industries (Japan), Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan), Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan), Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan), and FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US).

Polyimide films are made of a polymer of imide monomer. Polyimide films possess higher chemical resistance, high-temperature resistance and high dielectric constant. Due to such superior properties, polyimide films are used in the manufacturing of electronics components such as flexible printed circuits (FPC), pressure-sensitive tape, wires, and others. The emergence of transparent polyimide films for optoelectrical devices is gaining traction over the forecast period.

Transparent polyimide films offer both traditional aromatic polyimide films and polymer optical films, which is used in numerous applications such as flexible display devices, conductive substrates for touch panels, flexible printing circuit boards, and flexible solar cells.

The demand for transparent polyimide films is expected to increase in the forecast period, owing to the launching of new models of smartphones and wearables. Polyimide film is used in various industries such as aerospace, automotive/industrial, electronics, and labeling where reliable, durable performance is required, often in harsh environments also can be engineered and converted to meet physical requirements for electrical, temperature, mechanical, and chemical properties.

Additionally, the report also studies competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new businesses, new contracts, and new product developments in the global Polyimide Films industries. The past trends and future predictions included in this report make it highly understandable for the analysis of the market. Moreover, the latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Polyimide Films markets have also been included in the study.

Market Segmentation:

By Type, Flexible Printed Circuit, Specialty Fabricated Product, Pressure Sensitive Tape, Wire & Cable, Motor/Generator

By End-Users, Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Labeling, Others

This Report Focuses on Polyimide Films in the Global Polyimide Films Market, Especially In:

• North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

• South America, Middle East, and Africa.

