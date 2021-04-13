Polyimide Films Market Analysis, Leading Players, Growth Drivers and Future Scope

Global polyimide films market size is expected to reach $3,608.3 million by 2023, Polyimide films consist of polyimide, which is basically a polymer of imide monomer. PI films are famous all over the world for their high chemical and temperature resistance and high dielectric constant. Because of these unique characteristics, PI films are heavily used for manufacturing heat resistant electronics components and parts such as pressure sensitive tapes, wires, and flexible printed circuits.

Based on application, the market is divided into specialty fabricated product, motor/generator, wire and cable, pressure sensitive tape, and FPC. Out of these, the FPC category recorded the highest growth in the market in the past years. PI films are widely preferred over the other conventionally used materials such as epoxy resins, polyurethanes, and polycarbonates for producing FPC, on account of their blend of chemical, thermal, mechanical, and electrical properties.

Additionally, these films provide high thermal resistance to the flexible printed circuits, which make them highly suitable for use in various applications that require high heat production. PI films are also widely used for manufacturing light weight and compact FPC assemblies. When end user is taken into consideration, the PI films market is categorized into automotive, electronics, aerospace, medical, mining and drilling, and labelling. Out of these, the electronics category registered the highest growth in the market in the past.

