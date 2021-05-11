Polyferric Sulfate Market Global Consumption, Supply and Production Analysis 2021 – Kemira, Pencco, Tianshui

The Polyferric Sulfate Market Research Report is a comprehensive publication that aims to determine the financial outlook for the market according to COVID-19 Pandemic. It delivers the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry takes a closer look at the value chain assessment for the forecast period, 2021 to 2027. The report includes investigations based on the current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. Conclude accurate data of various aspects. It presents the 360° overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. The report offers complete information related to market growth, demand, opportunities, and research updates in the global Web Hosting Services Market.

Top Manufacturers: Kemira, Pencco, Tianshui, Guangxi First, SANFENG GROUP, Hunan Yide Chemical and others.

PFS(poly ferric sulphate), light yellow powder or deep red liquid, is a kind of inorganic high polymer flocculating agent, which features are high density of alumen ustum, high speed of precipitation,high rate of pollution removal and low amount of sewage sludge, and etc. At present, the major manufacturer of Polyferric Sulfate is concentrated in China, which owns more than 90% of global market. The main consumption of PFS is also in China, as the demand of PFS in local area is sufficient to meet the production in China. At the same time, PFS has been exported to other countries for a long time, the amount of export is small compared with native consumption. As the European water treatment standards improve, and the emergence of other alternatives, including poly aluminum chloride widely used in Europe. The main consumption countries in Europe are Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain; And Germany is the largest consumption country of Europe, reaching about 780 MT polyferric sulfate in 2016, accounting for 27.43% in 2016.

Polyferric Sulfate Market Segmentation:

Based on Type

Poly Ferric Sulfate Solution

Poly Ferric Sulfate Solid

Based on Application

Potable Water

Urban Sewage

Industrial Wastewater

Industrial Water

Based on the Region:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Great Britain, Russia and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

