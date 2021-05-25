Polyethylene Furanoate Industry Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Statistics, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The research report recently published by Emergen Research, titled “Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market 2027”, provides a 360-degree view of the global Polyethylene Furanoate sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market. The leading companies operating in the Polyethylene Furanoate industry have been elaborately profiled in this report, which also brings to light the effective business expansion strategies adopted by these market competitors.

PEF is a biobased polymer which is 100% recyclable and is extracted from plants. Various companies are focusing on the production of 100% biobased films, fibers and bottles because of which PEF is gaining traction. It is expected to observe significant growth because it is widely used as a potential substitute for biobased PET because of its better barrier, mechanical and thermal properties. Furthermore, it has superior tensile strength because of which it needs lesser additives than PET. Without affecting any performance of recycled PET, PEF has the potential to be recycled as well as incorporated into PET recycle streams at around 5% of PEF.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In June 2019, the Netherlands based Avantium, commercialized its patented YXY branded technology of furanics. With the help of this strategy, the company is trying to produce technologically advanced green fuels in order to scale up the usage of PEF across all the major regions.

The bottle segment is gaining a lot of traction over the recent past and is likely to register a progressive CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecasted period. This is mainly because packaged drinking services are majorly shifting towards the adoption of PEF because of the friendly characteristics as well as the growing levels of awareness regarding the betterment of the environment.

The films made using PEF material have potentially good odor and gas barrier properties. They have the capability to replace different kinds of plastic resins present in packaging applications. This is likely to stimulate the demand of PEF over the forthcoming years and boost its market growth over the forecasted years.

Key participants include Avantium Technologies B.V., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Sulzer ChemTech., Corbion, Biochem AG, and Swicofil AG. among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Polyethylene Furanoate Market on the application and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bottles Films Fibers Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Polyethylene Furanoate market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

