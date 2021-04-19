Polyetherimide (PEI) Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2020-2027

“

Polyetherimide (PEI)Polyetherimide (PEI) is an amorphous, amber-to-transparent thermoplastic with characteristics similar to the related plastic PEEK. Relative to PEEK, PEI is cheaper, but is lower in impact strength and usable temperature.

The global Polyetherimide (PEI) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Europe and Japan, such as SABIC, RTP, Ensinger and Mitsui Chemicals. At present, SABIC is the world leader, holding 70.36% production market share in 2016.

The global consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) increases from 20639 MT in 2012 to 24680 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.57%. In 2016, the global Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 40.38% of global consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI).

Polyetherimide (PEI) downstream is wide and recently Polyetherimide (PEI) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Tableware/Catering and Aircraft. Globally, the Polyetherimide (PEI) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Electronics and Automotive. Electronics and Automotive accounts for nearly 56.14% of total downstream consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) in global.

Polyetherimide (PEI) can be mainly divided into Unreinforced and Reinforced which Reinforced captures about 74.79% of Polyetherimide (PEI) market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Polyetherimide (PEI).

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) is estimated to be 31488 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – SABIC, RTP, Ensinger, Mitsui Chemicals,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Unreinforced, Reinforced,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Tableware/Catering, Aircraft, Others

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyetherimide (PEI) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Unreinforced

1.2.3 Reinforced

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Tableware/Catering

1.3.6 Aircraft

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production

2.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyetherimide (PEI) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyetherimide (PEI) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyetherimide (PEI) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyetherimide (PEI) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyetherimide (PEI) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyetherimide (PEI) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Polyetherimide (PEI) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Polyetherimide (PEI) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyetherimide (PEI) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyetherimide (PEI) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyetherimide (PEI) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyetherimide (PEI) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 SABIC

12.1.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.1.2 SABIC Overview

12.1.3 SABIC Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SABIC Polyetherimide (PEI) Product Description

12.1.5 SABIC Related Developments

12.2 RTP

12.2.1 RTP Corporation Information

12.2.2 RTP Overview

12.2.3 RTP Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 RTP Polyetherimide (PEI) Product Description

12.2.5 RTP Related Developments

12.3 Ensinger

12.3.1 Ensinger Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ensinger Overview

12.3.3 Ensinger Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ensinger Polyetherimide (PEI) Product Description

12.3.5 Ensinger Related Developments

12.4 Mitsui Chemicals

12.4.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview

12.4.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mitsui Chemicals Polyetherimide (PEI) Product Description

12.4.5 Mitsui Chemicals Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyetherimide (PEI) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyetherimide (PEI) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyetherimide (PEI) Distributors

13.5 Polyetherimide (PEI) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Polyetherimide (PEI) Industry Trends

14.2 Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Drivers

14.3 Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Challenges

14.4 Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

