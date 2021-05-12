Polyether Polyols Market 2021: Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Size, Competitive Analysis till 2027 Polyether Polyols Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Coatings, Polyurethane Foam, Adhesives and Sealants, Others); End Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Furniture, Electrical and Electronics, Others) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Polyether polyols major use is in polyurethane foams. Flexible foams are primarily used in cushioning applications such as furniture, bedding, and car seats, and in carpet underlay. Rigid foam’s largest consumer is the construction industry where it is mostly used for insulation. PPG based polyether polyols are made by reacting propylene oxide and/or ethylene oxide in the presence of a catalyst with an initiator which can be a diol, water, glycerin, TMP, sucrose or sorbitol.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The polyether polyols market has witnessed significant growth due to the growing demand from chemical industry. Moreover, growing demand for rigid and flexible polyurethane foam in numerous applications provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the polyether polyols market. However, research and development activities are projected to hamper the overall growth of the polyether polyols market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Polyether Polyols Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the polyether polyols market with detailed market segmentation application., end use industry, and geography. The global polyether polyols market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polyether polyols market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global polyether polyols market is segmented on the basis of application and end use industry. On the basis of application, the global polyether polyols market is divided into coatings, polyurethane foam, adhesives & sealants, and others. On the basis of end use industry, the global polyether polyols market is divided into automotive, construction, packaging, furniture, electrical and electronics, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global polyether polyols market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The polyether polyols market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the polyether polyols market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the polyether polyols market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the polyether polyols market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as material type launches, material type approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from polyether polyols market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for polyether polyols in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the polyether polyols market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the polyether polyols market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

The Dow Chemical Company

Mitsui Chemicals

Wanhua Chemicals Group

LANXESS AG

Huntsman Corporation

Stepan Company

Repsol SA

