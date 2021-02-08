Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufactures – Victrex, Solvay, Evonik, Quadrant

A Comprehensive Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market. The Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market has been analyzed By Applications (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, Aerospace, Others) and By Type (Glass Unfilled, Carbon Unfilled, Unfilled). The Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, U.K, France, China, India, Germany, Canada) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market is projected to display a positive growth represented by a CAGR of 8.66% during 2018 – 2023.

The Top Key Players in the Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market are like Victrex, Solvay, Evonik, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers, Caledonian Industries, Quadrant, Ensinger Plastics, etc.

Market Overview:

Over the recent years, global PEEK market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including rising demand for automotive, surging investment in aerospace & defence industry, rising demand of aircrafts, electronic products and medical devices, growing government initiatives for reducing carbon-dioxide level. Industrial applications of PEEK include its use in pumps and compressors, sealing rings, and transport systems. This material is used to replace metal in applications that require substantial quantities of metal, such as offshore and aviation. Furthermore, rising demand for electric cars & light weight automotive has been driving the revenue of PEEK companies. Besides, the growing global consumer awareness regarding environment-protection and the resultant demand for fuel-efficient, lightweight vehicles have forced the manufacturers in the automotive sector to reduce the overall weight of the vehicles.

In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of application type and product type, by end use product, the segment of Glass Fibre is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global PEEK market in 2018. Moreover, APAC region is also predicted to maintain its dominant position in the market in forecast period. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India is likely to drive the regional market.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2016 to 2020 historically and from 2021 to 2024 forecast, it also includes the impact of post-Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

