Polyester Taffeta Market: Size, Share, Opportunities and Segment Forecast

Taffeta is a Persian word, which means ’twisted woven’. Taffeta is basically a crisp, smooth, and plain fabric that is tightly woven with the same number of polyester yarns in both directions. The material or fabric appears luxurious with a refined look and is made from a weave of polyester fibers. Polyester taffeta ranges from being soft to stiff and from light to medium in weight. It is available in a wide range of colors, is UV-resistant, and has low moisture retention capability.

Polyester taffeta is an ideal material for making gowns, skirts, dresses, and other clothing. It is employed in various segments such as upholstery fabric, apparels, industrial clothing and other consumer goods such as umbrellas, camping tents, raincoats, and other water proofing products. Polyester taffeta products are utilized in various end-use industries due to its low moisture retention, UV-resistant capability, light weight, durability, wrinkle resistance, and lavish appearance. Polyester taffeta is a good insulating material. Consequently, it is employed in the electrical & electronics industry. Based upon application, upholstery fabric and apparels segments accounted for the major share of the global polyester taffeta market in 2016. It is used for making sofa covers, bed sheets, pillow covers, etc., in the upholstery fabric segment. The electrical & electronics segment accounted for an average share of the market in 2016; however, the segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Request PDF brochure

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34097

Asia Pacific held a significant share of the global polyester taffeta market in 2016. It was followed by North America and Europe. Demand for polyester taffeta is rising in Asia Pacific due to the growth in industries, especially in developing countries such as China and India. Improvement in standard of living and increase in income of the population in developing economies have boosted the demand for polyester taffeta in Asia Pacific. Rapid industrialization, increase in upcoming residential and commercial construction projects, focus on improving interior esthetics, and increasing population of middle class are vital factors that are anticipated to drive the demand for polyester taffeta. Apparel and upholstery fabrics segments are expected to hold a prominent share of the polyester taffeta market in Asia Pacific. Europe and North America are estimated to expand at a relatively sluggish pace in the near future due to the economic slowdown in these regions. Germany and Italy are considered to be prominent markets for polyester taffeta in Europe. The polyester taffeta market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is in an emerging phase. The market in these regions is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The polyester taffeta market in Europe and North America has reached the stage of maturity, with limited investment expected during the forecast period. Demand for polyester taffeta in these regions is likely to increase moderately during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa accounted for a low share of the polyester taffeta market in 2016; however, demand for polyester taffeta is anticipated to rise at a rapid pace in the region during the forecast period.

More Trending Reports

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keen-interest-and-veritable-initiatives-of-energy-departments-to-assist-water-security-programs-influences-growth-in-produced-water-treatment-market-valuation-estimated-at-us187-4-bn-by-2031-tmr-301272569.html

Key players operating in the global polyester taffeta market include SnuG Lifecare LLP, Sahni Fabs, Shahlon Group, Taiwan Dyeing & Fabric Co. Ltd., Han International, Wujiang Do Textile Co. Ltd, Angan Textile Private Limited, and Shree Jalaram Enterprise.

Buy Now

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=34097<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Request Discount

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=34097

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com