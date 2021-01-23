Polyester Market 2021 Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Outlook with Company Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The Global Polyester Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Polyester Market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Polyester Market: Alpek, Indorama Ventures PCL, Toray Industries, Inc., Sinopec, Mossi Ghisolfi Group, Nan Ya Plastics, William Barnet and Son, LLC, Stein Fibers, Ltd., GreenFiber International SA, Tongkun Group Co., Ltd..

Executive Summary:

The Global Polyester Market valued at USD 109.75 Billion in the year 2019 and volume of 58350 thousand tonnes has been witnessing unprecedented growth. Rising apparel import in the European region is likely to positively influence the growth of polyester market in coming years. Expanding fashion industry and rising adoption of polyester in apparel and garments are the major factors propelling the market growth. Digitalization of the value chain, shorter lead times, and changing fashion trends are expected to increase the consumption of polyester.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has major implications for the Polyester industry. The impact of coronavirus can majorly be seen on the Polyester industry as most of the players of the polyester market have not been functioning well. The transactions have been very less and not significant due to plunging polyester cost, oil prices and mounting inventory burden. Major companies are facing difficulty in restarting the production process due to high inventory burden, slow recovery of downstream plants, constrained logistics, shortage of accessories and falling oil prices.

Among the Product Type segment in the Polyester market (Solid Fiber and Hollow Fiber), Solid Fiber has been gaining popularity among other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period. The reason for this could be growing textile manufacturing industry, particularly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and this is expected to drive the market over the coming years. Advantageous properties of Polyester over cotton, substitute, act as one of the key factors driving the demand. Increasing popularity of sustainable man-made fibers coupled with reducing consumption of cotton in textile industry is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

Among the Grade segment in the Polyester market (PET Polyester and PCDT Polyester), PET Polyester has been gaining popularity among other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) has become one of the most widely used, versatile and trusted plastic material in the world. More than half of worlds synthetic fiber and bottles demand is fulfilled by PET plastics. PET plastic has become the worlds choice in the packaging sector.

Based on Application (Textile, Medical Care and Others), Textile Segment dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period. Polyesters are widely used in textile industry for making a variety of textiles such as sarees, dress materials, curtains, etc. Polyester are also blended with natural fibres such as cotton and wool. The fast-growing textile industry has been consuming increasing amounts of Polyesters in a chain of textile weaving, dyeing, and apparel making industries.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Polyester Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the leading market for Polyester during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific holds major share in the global fibre market due to increasing use of textiles, carpet, home furnishing & decor and for industrial fabrics. The Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share owning to the fastest-growing textile industry and growing residential and commercial construction in the region. China is the leading country in the region owing to the large consumer base, growing disposable income, low labour cost, and easy availability of raw materials.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Polyester Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Polyester Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

