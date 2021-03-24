Polyester Hot Melt Adhesives Industry Predicted to Boom in APAC in Future

The global polyester hot melt adhesives market is predicted to generate a revenue of $717,152.6 thousand by 2030. According to the market research firm, P&S Intelligence, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2030.

Besides the aforementioned factor, the growing usage of polyester hot melt adhesives in the automotive industry is also driving the advancement of the market across the globe. The increasing popularity of lightweight automotive vehicles is pushing up the demand for these adhesives. The usage of these adhesives in place of the conventionally used mechanical fasteners, nuts, bolts, and welds for assembling various automotive components and parts, is making the manufacturing of lightweight vehicles that have high fuel efficiency possible

Globally, the polyester hot melt adhesives market is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific in the coming years. This will be a result of the surging investments being made in the developing countries such as India, Thailand, China, and Vietnam. Furthermore, China is a major manufacturing center and one of the world’s largest exporters of electrical and electronic parts and components. The growth of the packaging industry is further boosting the market advancement in the country.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Application

Industrial Assembly

Packaging

Electrical & Electronic Component Manufacturing

Heat Seal Coating

Textile Lamination

Others

Geographical Analysis