Polydimethylsiloxane Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 4.2% through 2029

Polydimethylsiloxane market is growing at a steady CAGR of around 4.2% through 2029, propelled by large scale industrial activities and developments in the construction industry globally. Polydimethylsiloxane is largely consumed in industrial processes owing to its extensive and beneficial chemical and physical properties. Within industrial processing, polydimethylsiloxane has a broad range of applications such as oil and natural gas, hydraulic fluids and additives for polymers.

It’s applicability as an anti-foaming agent paves the way for higher extraction rates and provides a road map for taking market growth to the next level. Demand for polydimethylsiloxane is also anticipated to witness a surge in diverse industries such as cosmetics & personal care, as well as the healthcare industry. The global sales of polydimethylsiloxane are estimated to surpass a valuation of ~US$ 6,500 Mn by 2029.

Key Takeaways of Polydimethylsiloxane Market Study

Industrial Process is projected to represent around one-third of the overall incremental opportunity created over the forecast period

Elastomers among other polydimethylsiloxane types are estimated to surpass US$ 3.7 Bn by 2029 end owing to high demand from various end-use industries, such as construction and industrial applications

Emerging applications of PDMS such as personal care & cosmetics and healthcare are likely to expand value growth of global market by 1.5X by 2029 end

Fact.MR reports that demand for industrial process and construction end use industry of polydimethylsiloxane collectively accounts for around two-third of the global consumption and is poised to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2029

Personal Care among other end-use industries is likely to witness a striking growth of ~4-5% throughout the assessment period (2019-2029)

As compared to developed regions, the sales of polydimethylsiloxane are envisaged to be higher in countries of East Asia.

“With the growing demand for self-healing composite materials, polydimethylsiloxane manufacturers have expanded their production capacity and R&D facilities to meet the growing demand from end-use industries” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Facility Expansion to Provide New Value Pool to Prominent Players

Polydimethylsiloxane market is highly fragmented with numerous regional and local players. DowDupont Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Elkem ASA are the prominent players accounting for around two-third of global sales. Manufacturers engaged in production of polydimethylsiloxane are increasingly focusing on R&D to develop innovative and advanced products to maintain a strong position in the market. In addition, they are expanding their production capacity, collaborating with end-use industry giants and shifting towards high growth regions to meet the growing demands of polydimethylsiloxane globally. For instance, in 2018, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd expanded its production capacity of silicon based polymers at its Thailand plant.

