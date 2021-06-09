Polydextrose Protein Market Opportunities,Top Players,Survey,capital,investment status and Trends Report by 2025
Polydextrose Protein Market
Polydextrose, it is a synthetic polymer, which is derived from glucose. It is usually produced from various natural raw materials including maltitol, sorbitol, glucose, starch, vegetable oil & fat, soy flour, citric acid, and maltodextrins and is used as a replacement for fat, sugar and starch. It is believed to be a soluble fibre by agencies including Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada. The growing demand for beverages & nutritional foods, owing to various health benefits is expected to drive the demand for polydextrose market over forecast period.
The increasing demand for polydextrose as a functional food ingredient owing to reduce the risk of blood sugar and blood fat is expected to spur the market over the coming years. The medical industry is trying to increase the use of polydextrose because of its health benefits such as its low sugar content and low glycaemic index. Polydextrose functionality includes fat reduction, prebiotic, satiety and weight management. Moreover, maintains good body functions properly, owing to its low- calorie and rich fibre content.
The global polydextrose market has been segmented into different forms and applications, on the basis of form the polydextrose market has been divided into two different types- powdered and liquid form. Powered polydextrose market has gained a lot of popularity due to its high demand in bakery products, confectionery products, and functional products. On the other hand, liquid polydextrose is expected to show high growth in forecast years due to the high use of liquid polydextrose in medical syrups and cultured dairy products. The polydextrose market has been further segmented into dairy products, confectionary products etc. and others such as jams, jellies and desserts.
The functional food products, and nutritional food is due to its chemical and physical property are the main reasons which has fuel the growth of global polydextrose market growth. Due to its prebiotic benefits and due to the low sugar content property is projected to propel the market growth. The rising health problems such as obesity is a reason why the consumers are considering consuming polydextrose is way healthier than consuming the sugar added products.
Regional Insights
In 2015 the market was dominated by North America and has been seen to grow at a significant growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate over the coming years. The region accounted for over 19.5% of the global market in 2015 owing to the high demand in developing countries like China and India. The change coming in food preferences and health consciousness in these countries is expected to propel the market’s growth.
Recent Developments
Powder segment has accounted for 56% for the market demand in 2015. The segment has been expected to grow at the same pace in the forecasting years. The liquid segment on the other hand is expected to grow at the highest rate of CAGR 6.0% from 2016 to 2015. For instance, in February 2015, Tate & Lyle launched DOLCIA PRIMA, a low-calorie sugar, its new ingredient is set to transform the food and beverage industry towards low calorie products.
