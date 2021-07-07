Polycarbonate Sheets Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2028

The polycarbonate sheets market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Polycarbonate is a thermoplastic material that provides sheets manufacturers a freedom to design. Polycarbonate is known for maintaining strength and color in stressful conditions. Polycarbonate sheets are used in numerous applications such as clear windows on prototype models, color tinted translucent prototypes, machinery guards, roofs, and others.

Factors propelling the market growth are increased demand for the product roofing system. The advantages of polycarbonate sheet-based roofing system are its durability, ease of use, UV protection, fire resistance, aesthetic appeal, and others. However, factors hindering the market are volatile raw material prices and toxic nature of polycarbonate. There are also rising concerns regarding its use in food processing applications as it releases Bisphenol A (BPA) during hydrolysis. On the contrary, the growing construction industry in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions is expected to increase the demand for polycarbonate sheets in the coming years.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1758

The global polycarbonate sheets market is segmented into type, end-use industry, and region. By type, the market is segregated into solid, multiwall, corrugated, and others. By end-use industries, the market is fragmented into building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, packaging, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2021 to 2028 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Profiles of leading players operating in the polycarbonate sheets market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Key market segments

By Type

– Solid

– Multiwall

– Corrugated

– Others

By End-use Industry

– Building & Construction

– Electrical & Electronics

– Automotive & Transportation

– Aerospace & Defense

– Packaging

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1758

Key market players

– Covestro AG

– Uvplastic Material Technology Co., Ltd.

– Jiaxing Innovo Industries Co., Ltd.

– Polyvalley Technology Co., Ltd.

– Emco Industrial Plastics

– Exolon Group

– Palram Industries Ltd

– Spolytech

– MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd.

– Tuflite

The other players in the value chain include Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co., Ltd., Gallina India, Spartech, Koscon Industrial S.A., ISIK Plastik, Safplast Company, Brett Martin Ltd., and others.