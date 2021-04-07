Polycarbonate Market Size Status and Global Outlook 2021- Chi Mei Corporation, Covestro AG, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp., Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd

The Polycarbonate market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Polycarbonate Market with its specific geographical regions.

The polycarbonate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the market studied are – the growing demand from the construction industry, increasing demand for polycarbonate from the automotive industry, rapid growth of the electronics industry, and the increasing popularity of polycarbonate against conventional materials. However, volatility in raw material prices may act as a restraint for the market.

– Electrical & electronics industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Unique applications in automotive glazing, and electrical & electronics is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe due to the increasing demand from construction activities.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Chi Mei Corporation, Covestro AG, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp., Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., LG Chem, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.), SAMYANG CORPORATION, SABIC, TEIJIN LIMITED, Trinseo

Market Scenario

Electrical & Electronics Segment to Dominate the Market

– Polycarbonates are used to make numerous corresponding equipment. Some of the most common parts include the switching relays, sensor parts, LCD sections, connectors, cell phones, and computers, among others, owing to their light weight and high impact strength.

– Hollow polycarbonates are perfect thermal insulators, making them a preferred choice in most wire insulation applications in the electrical & electronics industry.

– The demand for spike temperature resistance, high service temperature, ductility and toughness in thin sections, and non-flammability features in the material being used in electrical & electronics has further increased the demand for polycarbonate since it is capitalized on its collective safety features.

– The light-weight, and impact- and shatter-resistant qualities make polycarbonates a perfect choice for housing cell phones, computers, electrical chargers, fax machines, pagers, connectors, battery boxes, and others, as they efficiently withstand the collision with a hard surface and/or scratches that may occur in everyday use.

Competitive Landscape

The global polycarbonate market is consolidated, with the top five companies accounting for almost 80% of the global production capacity. The major companies include Covestro AG, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.), LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, and TEIJIN LIMITED, among others.

Key Takeaways from this Report

─ Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates, Volume and price knowledge – for products type, finish use applications and by completely different trade verticals of Polycarbonate Market

─Understand the various dynamics influencing the Polycarbonate market – key driving factors, challenges, and hidden opportunities

─Get in-depth insights on your contestant performance of Polycarbonate Market – market shares, strategies, monetary benchmarking, product benchmarking and additional

─Polycarbonate Market report analyzes the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to enhance top-line revenues

─Comprehend the exchange give chain a profound jump on the value increase at each progression, to enhance cost and deliver efficiencies in your procedures

─Get a fast outlook on the Polycarbonate market report entropy – Deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past Five years.

─Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and restrictive landscape for quite prime twenty countries globally for the Polycarbonate market

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

