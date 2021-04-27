Polycarbonate Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Polycarbonate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global polycarbonate market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Polycarbonate is a group of lightweight, durable, and amorphous thermoplastic polymers. It is synthesized by the polymerization or polycondensation of bisphenol A and phosgene. Polycarbonate is a synthetic resin and gradually turn from solid to liquid when exposed to heat. It offers optical transparency, oxidative and thermal stability, and resistance to moisture, chemicals, heat, and electricity. Polycarbonate is used to manufacture safety glass, eye lenses and architectural glazing, semiconductor machinery components, and transparent manifolds.
Market Trends:
Growing industrialization and rising demand for lightweight and shatter-resistant products are driving the polycarbonate market. The polycarbonate resins are combined with other polymers to produce lighting systems, headlamp lenses, and exterior/interior components. Furthermore, extensive applications of hollow polycarbonates in manufacturing thermally insulated consumer electronic devices is further augmenting the product demand. Additionally, the emergence of technologically advanced devices, including AR- and VR-based devices, sensors, and drones, is also inducing the market growth. The widespread adoption of polycarbonate in the agriculture industry to manufacture UV-resistant roof panels and sheets in agricultural outbuildings is also expected to drive the polycarbonate market.
Polycarbonate Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include
- Chi Mei Corporation
- Covestro AG
- Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation
- Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd
- LG Chem
- Lotte Chemical Corporation
- Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.
- SABIC
- Teijin Limited
- Trinseo
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, imports & exports and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Sheets and Films
- Fibers
- Blends
- Tubes
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Construction, Sports and Recreational
- Optical Media
- Appliances and Housewares
- Packaging
- Medical and Ophthalmic
- Others
Imports and Exports:
- Import Trends
- Import Breakup by Country
- Export Trends
- Export Breakup by Country
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
