Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026

The Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) market is set for rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) market accounted for USD 1,334.70 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,727.37 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.75%

Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market: Overview

Polyamide 12 (PA 12) are a common class of plastics with large additive applications, it is also known for its tensile strength, toughness, ability to bend without fracture and impact strength. Due to these mechanical properties, it has long been used by injection molders. PA 12 is also referred to as Nylon 12. And more recently, in additive manufacturing processes for making usable parts and prototypes, PA 12 has been adopted as a standard material.

Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market: Growth Factors

Polyamide 12 is one of the most commonly used polymers in the automotive sector owing to its excellent properties such as light weight, resistance to abrasion, damage tolerance, high elongation, superior tensile strengths even at extremely low temperatures, cracking resistance under pressure, and vibration and sound absorption properties, among others. It is widely used by auto companies worldwide in the manufacture of multi-layer pipes such as pneumatic brake and fuel lines and hydraulic lines. In response to increasing environmental protection awareness, car manufacturers are developing multi-layer fuel pipe systems that resist halogen-containing polymers in support of Nylon-Clay Hybrid (NCH) materials that serve as a counter to vapor emissions. In addition, polyamide 12 is also used in the production of electrical and electronic systems, gears and bearings, interior fittings, and other essential internal and external components of automobiles. The use of polyamide 12 in the automobile industry is expected to increase significantly during the forecast era, due to the rise in sales and production of hybrid and electric vehicles. Most of the demand is expected to be in the fast-growing Chinese automotive industry.

In the construction of oil and gas pipelines, PA 12 is used. Polyamide 12 is extremely resistant to mechanical pressure, fracturing and chemicals such as crude oil. These properties aim to safeguard gas pipelines from corrosion and chemicals for drilling companies. Fatal cracks & stress rupture process are two major issues related to thermoplastic materials used in oil and gas pipelines. The hydrostatic power of PA 12 pipes is much greater than high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and grade PE 100 owing to intermolecular forces in PA 12.

In addition, government policies are expected to provide players operating in the polyamide 12 sector with ample opportunities in the near future. The U.S. government signed the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 2017, which is anticipated to have a negative effect on Mexican-made car sales in the U.S. The automotive industry accounted for 3.4 percent of Mexico’s GDP in 2015, according to the Mexican Statistical Institute. But, due to NAFTA renegotiations with the U.S., the number is projected to decrease over the forecast period. In comparison, this is expected to improve the production of automobiles in the United States, which could, in turn, stimulate the market for lightweight vehicles produced using PA 12. Furthermore, high competition from producers of hybrid polymers and composites is anticipated to impede the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market: Segmentation

By type, the reinforced segment held the largest market share in terms of volume and value in 2019 due to its relatively large consumption across the numerous sectors and high costs. In addition, the increasing use of carbon-fiber-reinforced polyamide 12 in the military and defense industries and the automotive industry is anticipated to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The segment is expected to report a growth rate of nearly 5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the automotive segment dominated the market in 2019 due to its key position in the manufacture of some automotive components because to its superior properties. Increased competition for light-weight vehicles is a significant factor driving the demand for polyamide 12 in the automotive industry. For example, according to the United states Department of Commerce, the U.S. shipped about 2.1 million new light vehicles in 2016. This situation is anticipated to contribute to the rising demand for polyamide 12 in the near future.

Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market: Regional Analysis

By Geography, the Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global polyamide 12 market in 2019, owing to the region’s rapid industrial growth. During the forecast period, the regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR. In 2019, China accounted for the highest market share by country and over the coming years, it is expected to post the highest CAGR of over 6 percent. Japan was the second largest producer in 2019, but it is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 4 percent. In addition, the Indian market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of about 6 percent in the near future.

Moreover, due to growing demand for PA 12 in applications such as 3D printing, metal coatings, automotive, and personal care, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share in 2019. Thanks to its sterile and hypo-allergenic properties, polyamide 12 or nylon 12 is used in skin care and nail care products such as skin fresheners, hand creams, and nail paints. It is anticipated that growth in the European personal care industry would promote the growth of the polyamide 12 market in the region. Europe emerged as the largest production of cosmetics products in 2015, according to Cosmetics Europe, and was priced at USD 94.77 Billion in the global cosmetics industry. In addition, the growth of the cosmetics products segment in Europe is driven by growing spending on R&D activities. According to Cosmetics Europe, the overall spending on research and development in Europe was USD 1.56 Billion in 2015.

Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market: Competitive Players

Key players operating in the global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) market include AGIPLAST, Arkema, Amco Polymers, Castello Italia, EMS-Grivory, EMS Group, Evonik, Performance Plastics, RTP Company, and UBE Industries among others.

Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



