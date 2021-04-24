Polyacrylates Market Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast till 2031

Global Polyacrylates Market: Overview

Polyacrylates are a variety of polymers that are rubbery, tough, and soft. These important varieties of polymers are known for their impressive impact toughness, elasticity, and high transparency, and are known to have a moderately good level of heat resistance. Polyacylates also possess good ozone resistance and weatherability as they do not have double bonds.

Polyacrylates find vast uses in a number of industrial processes as these compounds work as intermediates for the production of a variety of industrially viable materials. Polyacrylates are often utilized in the production of paints and coatings, films, organic glass, adhesives, and impregnation chemicals for products such as leather, paper, fabrics, and wood. Polyacrylates are also widely used in the field of medicine, especially in dentistry for the purpose of manufacturing artificial teeth, jaws, and a variety of fillings. Polyacrylates are also used for the manufacture of a variety of prostheses and contact lenses, as well as for manufacturing special castings for the preservation of a variety of items.

The wide set of applications of polyacrylates allows the global polyacrylates market vast growth opportunities. The rising demand for polyacrylates in the medical industry will help the market expand at a promising pace in the next few years.

Market Outlook

After the industrial revolution, paints & coatings was recognized as a potential market and became an imperative part of the manufacturing industry. Currently, the paint & coating industry is a major contributor to the economic growth of several countries, such as India, China and ASEAN, among others. From manufacturing to housing, paints and coatings are used in a wide variety of sectors to provide protection and decoration and to extend the life of products. Thus, increasing investments for infrastructural developments and significant growth of the manufacturing industry are some of the factors which, in turn, will help to drive the paints & coatings market in future. Further, with the paints & coatings industry shifting towards the use of water-based and powder-based coatings from traditional solvent-borne coatings, the demand for Polyacrylates, as a raw material, is expected to witness a healthy upsurge.

Polyacrylates are homopolymers or copolymers of acrylate monomers. For the production of Polyacrylates, an acrylate emulsion is synthesized with help of acrylic acid or acrylic ester. Generally, the acrylic acid used in production consists of a vinyl group and a carboxylic acid. The nature of polyacrylates depends on the substituted alkyl group, i.e., R or R’ attached during the production process. Due to the flexibility of the Polyacrylates polymer chain, the glass transition temperatures (Tg) are lower, owing to which Polyacrylates possess good impact strength, high transparency and elasticity, among other properties. The simplest type of acrylates are methyl acrylates which can be synthesized through the esterification of acrylic acid with methanol. Polymethyl acrylates have high strength, elasticity and moderate hardness. They can be used to create flexible films that can be elongated to a 750% ratio. However, Polyethyl acrylate and Polybutyl acrylate can be elongated to 1800% and 2000% of their original size.

Global Polyacrylates Market: Segmentation

The global Polyacrylates market can be segmented on the basis of product type, modification and application.

On the basis of product type, the global Polyacrylates market can be segmented as follows:

Methyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Butyl Acrylate

Others

On the basis of function, the global Polyacrylates market can be segmented as follows:

Thickening Agent

Adhesive

Binder

Other

On the basis of modification, the global Polyacrylates market can be segmented as follows:

Silicon Modified

Organic fluorine Modified

Polyurethane Modified

Epoxy resin Modified

Other

On the basis of end use, the global Polyacrylates market can be segmented as follows:

Paint & Coating

Adhesives & Sealant

Automotive

Leather

Plastic

Printing Ink

Others

Significant increase in demand from end use industry

Over the recent past, there has been significant growth in the consumption of Polyacrylates due to its growing applications in paint & coatings, adhesives & sealants, leathers and printing ink, among others. Among these applications, paints & coating dominates the Polyacrylates market in terms of consumption. Growing infrastructural developments, increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyle have led to an increase in restoration and renovation activities.

