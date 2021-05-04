Poly-Vents Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | Filtration Group Corporation; POLYGLASS; Poly-Tex, Inc

For building a wonderful Poly-Vents Market research report, a combination of principal aspects such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Hence, while generating this global market report for a client, all of these are firmly followed.

The attention on the overwhelming players Filtration Group Corporation; POLYGLASS; Poly-Tex, Inc.; The Cary Company; W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.; Interstate Specialty Products; Technology International; SABEU Plastik & Membran Technologie; SAYA PACKAGING; MOCAP; Sanghvi Techno Products; PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; Milvent; among others.

Poly-vent can be defined as membranes produced from reinforcement of bitumen with the help of polypropylene or polyethylene or polytetrafluoroethylene along with the combination of glass fiber and talc. These membranes are utilized to provide consistent volume of air flow to the inner compartments of products they cover maintaining an optimal pressure. These membranes are used in a number of automotive components, electronic components, packaging of products, portable devices among a number of other areas.

Material Type (PP, PE, ePTFE),

End-Use (Chemicals & Cleaners, Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Packaging, Electronics & Electricals, Food & Beverages),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Focus on protection of products inside the enclosures and containers is expected to propel the growth of the market

Various benefits associated with these products as they allow for more than just venting and enable filtration and purification of enclosures; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Protective benefits such as preventing leakage of harmful chemicals, fluids, and other harmful components is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Various innovations and technological advancements resulting in lack of adoption for venting products in enclosures is the major factor restricting this market growth

