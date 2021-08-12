Poll: Merkel has a good reputation in Spain – British critical | free press

Angela Merkel was in power for 16 years. At least abroad, these years are positively assessed, according to a study. Which countries praise the chancellor – and where are there critics.

Berlin (dpa) – According to a survey, Chancellor Angela Merkel has a good reputation in several other European countries after 16 years in office.

According to a YouGov survey in seven countries, Spaniards (78 percent) and Danes (75 percent) were the most positive about the German chancellor. Among the French, two-thirds (67 percent) say so, among Swedes 64 percent. In the UK, on ​​the other hand, it is only 46 percent.

More than half of respondents in almost all European countries surveyed say the CDU politician had a positive impact on Germany’s reputation abroad, mostly Spaniards (79 percent) and French (66 percent). In the UK it is 45 percent.

For the so-called Eurotrack survey, YouGov surveyed a total of 2031 people in Germany, 1667 in the United Kingdom, 1001 in France, 1014 in Denmark, 1006 in Sweden, 1052 in Spain and 1004 in Italy from 9-22 July 2021. The results are weighted and representative of the respective populations aged 18 years and older.