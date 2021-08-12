Poll: Merkel has a good reputation in Spain – British critical | free press
Angela Merkel was in power for 16 years. At least abroad, these years are positively assessed, according to a study. Which countries praise the chancellor – and where are there critics.
Berlin (dpa) – According to a survey, Chancellor Angela Merkel has a good reputation in several other European countries after 16 years in office.
According to a YouGov survey in seven countries, Spaniards (78 percent) and Danes (75 percent) were the most positive about the German chancellor. Among the French, two-thirds (67 percent) say so, among Swedes 64 percent. In the UK, on the other hand, it is only 46 percent.
More than half of respondents in almost all European countries surveyed say the CDU politician had a positive impact on Germany’s reputation abroad, mostly Spaniards (79 percent) and French (66 percent). In the UK it is 45 percent.
For the so-called Eurotrack survey, YouGov surveyed a total of 2031 people in Germany, 1667 in the United Kingdom, 1001 in France, 1014 in Denmark, 1006 in Sweden, 1052 in Spain and 1004 in Italy from 9-22 July 2021. The results are weighted and representative of the respective populations aged 18 years and older.