Poll: Laschet keeps losing | free press

The general election is in just over two months. Chancellor-candidate CDU loses in the polls. SPD candidate Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, continues to grow in favor of voters.

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet has lost further in favor of voters, according to an Insa poll.

If the chancellor were elected directly, the CDU chief would currently get just 13 percent, according to the polling institute’s survey commissioned by Bild am Sonntag. That is two percentage points less than in the previous week. Laschet had already lost five percentage points there.

SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz has won one percentage point in the new poll and 22 percent would vote for him. The green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, like Laschet, is at 13 percent, one percentage point less than in the previous week.

Scholz had also recently seen two other studies before Laschet. In the most recent ZDF “Politbarometer”, 34 percent (plus six points in two weeks) said they “elected” Scholz as chancellor, followed by 29 percent for Laschet (minus eight) and 20 percent for Baerbock (plus two). According to an online survey by polling agency YouGov, 20 percent would vote for Scholz if the chancellor were directly eligible. 15 percent would choose Laschet, 13 percent Baerbock.

In the Sunday question, however, there is hardly any movement in the Insa survey. The Union remains unchanged at 27 percent, while the SPD (17 percent), Greens (18 percent), FDP (13 percent) and AfD (11 percent) also maintain the values ​​of the previous week. The left loses one point at 6 percent. The Chancellor is not directly elected in Germany. Instead, parties will vote for the federal election on September 26.

Election polls are generally always full of uncertainty. The declining party ties and increasingly shorter voting decisions, among other things, make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weigh the collected data. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not a prediction of the outcome of the election.