Politicians pay tribute to resistance to the Nazi regime | free press

Berlin (AP) – On the 77th anniversary of the failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler, the federal government and the Berlin Senate paid tribute to the resistance movement against the Nazi regime.

The women and men of July 20, 1944 are still role models today, Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) said during a ceremony at the Berlin-Plötzensee memorial on Tuesday. Because despite different political, ideological or religious motives, they had the strength to think about what they had in common, and in doing so they had shown greatness.

The ruling mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD) pointed out in a statement that the uprising by Wehrmacht officers had failed. “Nevertheless, the attempted murder and insurrection is a process of the greatest moral weight and an important step on the way back to freedom and self-respect.”

Heil recalled that other people and groups were also resisting National Socialism and that this was all about eight decades ago – that is, the duration of a human life. “The more time, the greater the responsibility of our society,” warned the minister. «Our responsibility not to forget this past. Neither the crimes of National Socialism, nor the resistance to it. We must never forget what humans are capable of – in every way.”

Today it is also important to act decisively against the abuse of resistance. It is notorious for “politically taking a resistance fighter like Sophie Scholl into demonstrations while marching with notorious neo-Nazis,” Heil said, citing incidents during protests against the Corona policy.

Müller pointed out that only the military defeat of the Allies led to the crushing of the Nazi regime. “The Germans did not manage to do this on their own.” According to him, Germany can still learn lessons from this today. “Vigilance and the ability to defend oneself are necessary to secure freedom and democracy for all of us,” stressed the Berlin head of government. Authoritarian tendencies hostile to freedom, racism and anti-Semitism pose an existential threat to our community.

On July 20, 1944, Wehrmacht officers around Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg tried in vain to kill Hitler with a bomb and end the war. Stauffenberg and three co-conspirators were shot in the courtyard of the Bendler Block on the night of the attack. In the weeks and months that followed, the Nazis executed some 90 other participants and supporters.

On the occasion of the anniversary, Bundeswehr recruits would take their solemn vows in the afternoon on the Paradeplatz on the Bendlerblock, the Berlin headquarters of the Ministry of Defense.