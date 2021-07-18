Politicians in flood zones – more storms in the region | free press

After the devastating storms so far with 158 deaths and billions in damage in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, politicians took a picture of the situation on Saturday and Sunday. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) have explored the storm area in northwestern…

After the devastating storms so far with 158 deaths and billions in damage in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, politicians took a picture of the situation on Saturday and Sunday. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) visited the storm area in northwestern Rhineland-Palatinate on Sunday. Merkel was deeply moved by the “almost surreal” debt destruction, but also “deeply impressed by the overwhelming willingness to help” in the region. Merkel announced that an emergency aid program in the hundreds of millions will start in Berlin on Wednesday. On Saturday, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and CDU Chancellor Armin Laschet inquired about the situation in Erftstadt, which was particularly hard hit by the floods. Steinmeier spoke of damage “beyond our imagination”. There are “communities marked by devastation, by destruction”. Laschet came under fire for bursting out laughing during Steinmeier’s speech.

On Saturday evening, other severe storms hit parts of Bavaria, Saxon Switzerland and Austria. In Bavaria, Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) together with Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) got an idea of ​​the flooding situation. The Berchtesgadener Land district has declared the disaster. Rivers overflowed, roads flooded and slopes fell. The bobsleigh and toboggan run at Königssee was badly damaged. Parts of the World Cup track were torn away by the water and destroyed. In eastern Saxony towns and streets were flooded. Several places were inaccessible, as the particularly affected district of Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains announced. (dpa / fp)