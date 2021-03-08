Polishing Powder Market 2021 Trends, Growing Demand and Business Outlook – Solvay, Universal Photonics, SHOWA DENKO K.K, DuPont

Polishing Powder Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Polishing Powder Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The polishing powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global polishing powder market is partially fragmented in nature with only few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are Solvay, Universal Photonics, SHOWA DENKO K.K, DuPont, and Advanced Metallurgical Group NV among others.

Major factor driving the market studied is growing demand of polishing powder from construction industry. On the flip side, volatile raw material price of polishing powder and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.

– Growing demand of polishing powder from medical and healthcare industry is forecasted to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

– Polishing powder from construction industry is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand of Polishing Powder from Construction Industry

– Polishing powder is often used to enhance the appearance of an item, prevent contamination of instruments, remove oxidation, create a reflective surface, or prevent corrosion in pipes.

– Polishing Powder can be used for polishing process and regular maintenance of various marble in construction and can make the marble surface bright and shining and can enable the marble surface harder and more wearable.

– Additionally, Polishing Powder is used in pharmaceutical, dairy, and specialty plumbing to prevent corrosion and eliminate locations where bacteria or mold may reside.

– The increasing focus on infrastructure and customization in construction and manufacturing processes had a significant impact on the growing demand of polishing powder in construction industry.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the application of polishing powder from construction is likely to dominate during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

