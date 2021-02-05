Polished Concrete Market Report by Type (Densifier, Sealer & Crack Filler, Conditioner), Method (Dry, Wet), Construction Type (New Construction, Renovation), End-use Sector and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Polished Concrete Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Polished Concrete Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The global polished concrete market size is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 3.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Polished Concrete Market:

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

3M Company (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

UltraTech Cement Limited (India)

SIKA AG (Switzerland)

Boral Limited (Australia)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

The densifier segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the densifier segment can be attributed to the benefits it offers, such as protection to the concrete flooring system against chemical attack, staining, permeable fluids, wear, and degradation.

Dry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing method for the polished concrete, by 2025, in terms of value as well as volume. The high demand can be attributed to the higher shine and durability it offers to the polished concrete floors. For the dry concrete polishing method, the surface of the concrete is ground using commercial-scale polishing machines.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for polished concrete as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development. The growing population in these countries represents a strong customer base.

Competitive Landscape of Polished Concrete Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Market Share Analysis

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Star

4.2 Emerging Leaders

4.3 Pervasive

4.4 Emerging Companies

4.5 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4.6 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Acquisition

5.2 New Product Development

5.3 Expansion & Investment

5.4 Partnership & Agreement

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the polished concrete market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, method, construction type, end-use sector, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the polished concrete market.

