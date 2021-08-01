Polish minister: Germany endangers freedom of expression | free press

A German court ruling on statements by a Polish theologian causes a stir among the neighbors. In the country, where the EU increasingly doubts the rule of law, the Ministry of Justice is now taking action.

Warsaw (AP) – Following a sentencing order against arch-conservative Polish theology professor Dariusz Oko for sedition, the government in Warsaw is raising charges against the German judiciary.

Deputy Justice Minister Marcin Romanowski sees freedom of expression in the Federal Republic at risk. He acknowledged “anti-freedom tendencies in the German legal protection system,” said the politician of the national-conservative party Solidarisches Polen (SP) of the German news agency. “The imposition of sanctions for scientific activities is a threat to fundamental freedoms and European standards.”

The Cologne court had issued a EUR 4,800 fine against Oko because the theology professor had described homosexuals in an article for the magazine “Theologisches” as “parasites” and “cancer ulcers”. According to a spokeswoman for the court, Oko has now appealed. This will likely lead to a lawsuit. The proceedings started with a complaint from the Munich priest Wolfgang Rothe. The EU member state Poland is criticized within the European Union for deficiencies in the rule of law.