Polish law causes diplomatic crisis with Israel | free press

Tel Aviv/Warsaw (dpa) – Israeli Foreign Minister Jair Lapid recalled the envoy from the Israeli embassy in Warsaw for talks on Saturday night.

He responded to President Andrzej Duda’s signature of a controversial amendment to Poland’s administrative law a few hours earlier. It provides that after 30 years board decisions can no longer be challenged in court. Israel fears an end to compensation for expropriations of Jews in the course of the Holocaust.

Even the new Israeli ambassador to Poland, who is due to travel to his new location soon, will not be leaving at this time, it said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also recommend the Polish ambassador to Israel to remain on leave.

“This time should be used to explain to the people of Poland the importance of the Holocaust to the citizens of Israel,” Lapid said in a statement. “Today, not for the first time, Poland passed an anti-Semitic and unethical law.” Israel is also in talks with the US to discuss future responses.

Poland considers measures ‘unfounded’

A statement from Poland’s foreign ministry said Israel’s moves “seriously damage our relations.” The demotion of Israel’s diplomatic representation in Warsaw is unfounded. The Polish government will take appropriate political and diplomatic measures.

The Polish parliament approved the reform last week. President Andrzej Duda had two weeks to sign or veto the law. However, he had already signed the law on Saturday, just three days after the vote. Duda said the law would remove legal uncertainty for Polish homeowners and landowners if a previous owner is found after more than 70 years. This ended an “era of legal chaos” and the “reprivatization mafia,” he told PAP news agency.

Will compensation be prevented?

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett criticized the change to Polish law as a “serious step” that Israel could not leave indifferent. The law prohibits Jews from receiving compensation for the loss of property during the Holocaust. Israel regrets that “Poland has made the choice to continue harming those who have lost everything,” Bennett said in a statement published Saturday night.

Before World War II, Poland had the largest Jewish community in Europe. Three and a half million people, one tenth of the Polish population, were Jewish. During the German occupation, about three million Polish Jews died in extermination camps, ghettos or during “special actions” of the National Socialists. Poland also suffered greatly under the Nazi occupation, about three million non-Jewish Poles died in the Second World War.

After World War II, the communist authorities in Poland nationalized numerous houses and properties whose owners had either died or fled the country. Especially in many small towns in the south and east of Poland, most of the houses in the city center were once owned by Jews.