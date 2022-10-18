Police reveal details about alleged serial killer’s criminal past

Autoblog

Cadillac Celestiq automobile footage

The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq is the luxurious automaker’s new halo sedan. The electrical automobile options twin electrical motors making 600 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. It has Magnetic Journey Management 4.0, four-wheel steering and a 111-kWh battery providing a spread of greater than 300 miles. The automobile is round 18 toes lengthy, greater than an Escalade, however it’s decrease than a CT5. The physique is fabricated from carbon fiber and composite panels with actual aluminum trim. Big aluminum castings make up the decrease a part of the chassis. The inside may be custom-made in nearly any method conceivable. It additionally has 55 inches of show for the entrance passengers and an electrically dimmable panoramic sunroof. The bottom worth for the Celestiq is greater than $300,000, and manufacturing begins in December 2023