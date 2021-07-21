Police keep an eye on ‘silk people’ in the disaster area | free press

Ahrweiler is one of the places particularly affected by the flood disaster. It is precisely there that so-called lateral thinkers and right-wing extremists come together. The police are watching it.

Koblenz (dpa) – In the disaster area on the Ahr, the police have an eye for possible activities of right-wing extremists and the so-called “silk thinkers” scene.

“We are aware of the presence via social media and are of course also on site,” said a police spokesman for the German news agency on Wednesday. Don’t look the other way. “When people from this spectrum present themselves in public there, we can’t ignore it. We evaluate that from the police.” On Tuesday, the Koblenz police announced on Twitter that they knew that right-wing extremists are currently posing as ‘informal carers on the spot’.

The spokesman said on Wednesday that authorities were aware that Ahrweiler, who was particularly hard hit by the flooding, was driving a police-style car labeled “Peace Vehicle”. “Such a paint job is not prohibited as long as there is no police on it, no blue light or a sovereign police weapon,” said the spokesman. According to the police, the false report was spread from this vehicle on Tuesday that the number of emergency services would be reduced. The police are still continuously in the disaster area.

Political scientist Josef Holnburger said one of the things going on was to use this vehicle to sow distrust of the state. He was not surprised that there were rights in Ahrweiler. “You like to portray yourself as a go-getter.” Quite new in this area are people from the ‘lateral thinker’ scene. “This has now become full solidarity,” said Holnburger.

The actions in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in recent days, according to information from security circles, also involved prominent representatives of the “lateral thinkers” movement who had previously been spotted during corona protests. In the field of view of the authorities in the disaster area is a retired colonel who showed himself in uniform. However, the Bundeswehr itself cannot deal with civilians wearing uniform.

The chairman of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, recently stated that the corona protests had abated. Certain protagonists have not disappeared, however, not least from the spectrum of “citizens and self-governers” who continue to spread various conspiracy theories. These rejected democratically made decisions and were intended to “permanently shake confidence in state institutions and their representatives”.