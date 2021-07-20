Police discover an overwhelming PS4 Pro farm that was not intended for cryptocurrency farming

Significant traffic has just been cut in Ukraine, and this information allows us to wonder about how certain video games are currently working. We take stock of this issue.

The camp that was discovered

A huge warehouse was discovered a few weeks ago in Ukraine that contained a very large number of PS4 Pros: 3,800 to be precise. Reports from last week also showed that the warehouse in question was filled with PS4s to mine cryptocurrencies.

However, further research recently revealed that consoles were actually being used to farm FIFA Ultimate Team cards.

Updated traffic

The Ukrainian side, Delo, initially did not believe the statement made a few weeks ago. In fact, the site didn’t understand why hackers would have used PS4s instead of graphics cards. In addition, some footage released by Ukrainian security forces clearly shows game CDs coming out of the camp consoles. Regardless, sources within the investigation informed reporters working for the Delo site that the warehouse was likely used as a place to buy and sell bundles of FIFA Ultimate Team cards.

Consoles played the game practically automatically and the accumulated coins (FIFA coins) or even the account itself could be resold in the market for real money. For some, this is a lot of time and energy for little gain, but it is not. In 2020, for example, sales of the entire product line related to FIFA Ultimate Team were 1.6 billion US dollars. Digital sales around FIFA’s Ultimate Team mod are really big bucks as the players are dying to build the best team possible. Some players also believe (and this is a debate that continues to this day) that the FIFA Ultimate Team mod is just a money game. For example, it was banned in Belgium.

EA, on the other hand, recently took steps to try to change the way Ultimate Team cards are purchased. For example, there are plans to allow players to preview the contents of a package before purchasing. Some will say it takes away the fun of gambling while others welcome the initiative. In any case, the debate remains open and it is possible that the police will discover other warehouses like the one in Ukraine if nothing is done in the future to change the process of buying tickets. If you are interested in the topic, we recommend reading our previous article which talks about an EA employee being previously pinned for selling Ultimate Team cards for an exorbitant sum.