Police Called to Ted Cruz’s Texas Home for Teen With Self-Inflicted Wounds

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Name, Inc through Getty Pictures

Police and medical personnel have been known as to the Texas residence of Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday evening after studies of a 14-year-old woman on the property affected by self-inflicted stab wounds to her arms.

The teenager was taken to the hospital shortly after. It’s unclear who the woman was—although Cruz does have two daughters: Catherine, 11, and Caroline, 14.

In a response to The Day by day Beast, a consultant for his workplace stated: “It is a household matter, and fortunately their daughter is okay.”

There “have been no critical accidents,” the consultant stated.

“The household requests that the media respect their daughter’s privateness right now.”

Cruz is in Washington and it stays unclear if he’ll return to Texas following the incident, in accordance with KHOU-TV.

Houston Police have been unavailable for remark when contacted by The Day by day Beast.

In case you or a beloved one are combating suicidal ideas, please attain out to the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Disaster Textual content Line by texting TALK to 741741. You too can textual content or dial 988.

Learn extra at The Day by day Beast.

Get the Day by day Beast’s greatest scoops and scandals delivered proper to your inbox. Join now.

Keep knowledgeable and achieve limitless entry to the Day by day Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.