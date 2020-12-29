Polarized Sunglasses Market 2020 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2026 | Safilo Group S.p.A.; KERING; Essilor; LVMH; MAUI JIM, INC

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Polarized Sunglasses Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Top Key Players Safilo Group S.p.A.; KERING; Essilor; LVMH; MAUI JIM, INC.; LUXOTTICA GROUP; Prada; Xiaomi; Gianni Versace S.r.l.; Giorgio Armani S.p.A.; Burberry; DOLCE&GABBANA; Bolon Eyewear and PROSUN.co among others.

Global polarized sunglasses market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 55.87 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.86% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements in technology and innovations in product offerings.

Polarized sunglasses are an upgraded/modified version of the regular sunglasses providing enhanced protection from UV rays. They are embedded with specialised filter between the lenses preventing significant reduction from glare reflection. Due to these benefits polarised sunglasses are recommended by various cancer foundations as well as preferred in activities where the interaction with sun is high such as in driving, fishing, sports activities and travelling.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Availability of tinted and different shades of polarized sunglasses is expected to drive the growth of the market

Enhanced vision clarity and effective elimination of glare reflection is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Significant costs associated with these products in comparison to the traditional sunglasses is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Similar protection and benefits from UV Rays as compared to traditional sunglasses is expected to restrain the growth of the market

By Material (Polycarbonate, CR-39/ADC, Polyurethane, Others),

Application (Vehicle Driving, Fishing & Boating, Outdoor Sporting & Travelling, Others)

The POLARIZED SUNGLASSES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Xiaomi announced the launch of polarised sunglasses for the Indian region which were deemed successful after their crowdfunding campaign on the product. Named as “Mi Polarised Square” and “Mi Polarised Pilot” are unisex glasses available in two tones each starting at a price of Rupees 899. The products are available at their official website and are equipped with providing protection to the wearer against UVA, UVB and UVC till the range of 400 nanometers.

In June 2018, MAUI JIM, INC. announced the launch of a new frame to celebrate “National Sunglasses Day” which celebrates the benefits of using sunglasses. The product branded as “Pineapple” are round nylon-framed sunglasses including the company’s proprietary “SuperThin Glass” and are available in teal green, slate grey with a brown stripe, matte black and tortoise. The product includes the company’s patented lens technology “PolarizedPlus2” providing 100% protection from UVA and UVB rays.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

