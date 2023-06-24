Polar Prince, Ship That Launched Titan Submersible, Returns to Newfoundland

Escorted to a Canadian Coast Guard base, the ship that launched the ill-fated Titan submersible returned from worldwide waters to its dwelling port, St. John’s, Newfoundland, on Saturday morning, the place investigators boarded it on the lookout for solutions.

For hours, a procession of a couple of dozen individuals — together with investigators from the Transportation Security Board of Canada and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police — boarded or exited the ship, the Polar Prince, which docked on the Atlantic headquarters of the coast guard.

Pulling massive plastic gear instances, the transportation security investigators have been anticipated to search for clues which may clarify what went improper aboard the Titan, a submersible that took rich passengers from all over the world on $250,000 excursions of the Titanic wreck web site, 12,500 toes under the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.

On Thursday, a search-and-rescue effort by worldwide groups got here to an finish, after particles was found on the ocean flooring, about 1,600 toes from the Titanic wreck, and U.S. Coast Guard officers introduced that the lacking vessel had almost certainly imploded, killing the 5 individuals on board.