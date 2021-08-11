Poland’s National-Conservative Government Alliance Broken | free press

Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki fires one of his deputies. This then ends the national-conservative alliance with the PiS.

Warsaw (AP) – After the resignation of Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, the national-conservative government alliance fell apart.

The board of Gowin’s conservative group Porozumenie (Understanding) decided on Wednesday to leave the list alliance and its joint faction with the ruling party PiS. From now on they want to act as an independent faction, spokesman Jan Strzezek said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki fired Deputy Prime Minister and Development Minister Gowin on Wednesday. Gowin then ended his group’s association with the PiS on his own initiative.

The background to this are internal conflicts about an economic stimulus plan and a new broadcasting law. The House of Representatives will vote on the amendment to the Broadcasting Act on Wednesday. It is unclear whether the PiS will achieve the required majority.

The plans submitted by the PiS in July stipulate that broadcasting licenses can only be issued to foreigners if they “have their headquarters or residence in the European Economic Area”. In addition, the condition applies that the license holder may not be dependent on someone who has its head office or lives outside it.

According to critics, the law focuses on the private broadcaster TVN, which is part of the American group Discovery through a holding company registered in the Netherlands. The news channel TVN24 in particular takes a critical line about the PiS. The dismissed deputy head of government also spoke there on Tuesday evening. Almost simultaneously, several thousand people took to the streets against the law in several Polish cities.