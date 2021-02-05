Poland’s Defense Budget Analysis Report- Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

ReportsnReports added Poland’s Defense Budget Analysis Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Poland’s Defense Budget Analysis Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Poland’s Defense Budget Analysis also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Poland’s Defense Budget Analysis (FY 2020), Competitive Landscape and Forecasts report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

The Polish Defense budget will amount to US$12.6 billion in FY2020, reaching an all-time high in terms of the spending level. This currently equates to 2.3% of Polish GDP. Several factors lie behind the growth of military expenditures over the past five years, this is primarily due to the threat of Russian expansion evidenced by the conflict in Ukraine and the Crimean annexation. Further to this, Poland is willing to demonstrate its commitment to national and international security to its allies (primarily the US and others within NATO) by increasing its budget and as such its capabiltiies also. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, Poland is forecasted to gradually increase defense spending over forthcoming years.

The growth of Poland’s military expenditure is based on protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Poland from the threat of Russian expansionist policies. Poland, unlike many others, exceeds the 2% of GDP on defense spending target as outlined within the NATO charter, a fact which has helped secure the close relationship it currently has with the US. Poland is focusing on enhancing its security by procuring key platforms, which are often American made, such as the F-35A aircraft, the PATRIOT missile system and the German Leopard 2PL.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Polish defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

– The Polish defense budget: detailed analysis of Poland’s FY2020 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

– Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of the Polish military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Polish military regulation. – Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Poland are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Polish defense industry.

– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Polish defense market over the next five years

– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different defense and internal security segments in the Polish market and identify the opportunities offered.

– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, market trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

– Identify the major threats that are driving the Polish defense market providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

– Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the Polish government

– Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top defense equipment providers in the country. The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available

