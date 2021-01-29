Poland: rescheduled protests against new abortion law | Free press

Many people in Poland are again attacking a decision of the Constitutional Court. In the future, women should no longer have an abortion, even if their child has serious malformations. The Commissioner for Human Rights has a clear word for this: torture.

Warsaw (dpa) – The women’s movement in Poland has announced renewed protests over the tightening of the abortion law.

A meeting against the controversial decision of the Constitutional Court is scheduled for Friday evening in Warsaw, the organization “All-Polish Women’s Strike” announced on Facebook. On Monday, it must continue with national actions, said head Marta Lempart.

During a demonstration on Thursday evening, police in Warsaw said they had arrested 14 people. Three of the protesters had invaded the grounds of the Constitutional Court, a spokesman said. Lempart said there were five more protesters in police custody on Friday, including Klementyna Sukhanov, who is one of the main organizers of the protests along with Lempart.

In October, the EU country’s constitutional court ruled that women should not have an abortion, even if the unborn child has serious malformations. Then there were protests for weeks.

The decision tightens up the Polish abortion law, which is one of the strictest in Europe anyway. Until now, abortion has been legal in Poland if the pregnancy endangers the life or health of the mother, is the result of rape or if the unborn child has serious malformations.

The reason for the decision was published in the official journal on Wednesday with a delay of months. It is now officially valid. Since then, protests have flared up again.

Polish human rights official Adam Bodnar criticized the fact that the justification for the verdict, which has now been published, shows that the state and government have deprived women of the right to self-determination and “subjected them to repeated torture”.

Criticism also came from Germany. “We condemn the very controversial attempts to curtail women’s fundamental rights,” said Ulle Schauws, spokeswoman for women’s politics at the Greens in the Bundestag. Even today, many unwanted pregnant women from Poland have to go abroad to have an abortion. It is feared that the number of illegal abortions, which can be dangerous for women, will increase. Schauws called on the German government and the EU to increase pressure on the government in Warsaw and to insist on respect for human rights.

