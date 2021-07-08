Poland must answer questions about abortion law | free press

Poland’s new abortion law has tightened up the rules, which are already some of the strictest in Europe. To date, the European Court of Justice has received more than 1000 complaints.

Strasbourg (dpa) – Poland has to face questions from the European Court of Justice over the tightening of its abortion law. As the court announced on Thursday, Poland was informed of 12 complaints in Strasbourg on Monday.

In October, Poland’s Constitutional Court ruled that women should not have abortions, even if the unborn child has severe malformations.

The Polish government should now provide answers by mid-September. Things take precedence. According to the court, more than 1000 complaints have already been received against the new abortion regulations in Poland.

The new abortion law has tightened rules that were already among the strictest in Europe. Previously, an abortion was legal in Poland if the pregnancy endangers the life or health of the mother, is the result of rape or if the unborn child has serious malformations.

The European Court of Human Rights, located in Strasbourg, France, is part of the Council of Europe. The bodies independent of the European Union work together to protect human rights in the 47 Member States.

