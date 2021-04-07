Poland Cold Chain Logistics Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – PUH Jamax, ARRA Group Sp. z o.o. Sp.k., NOWAKOWSKI TRANSPORT

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Poland Cold Chain Logistics Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Poland Cold Chain Logistics investments from 2021 till 2025.

Poland Cold Chain Logistics market is growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Poland Cold Chain Logistics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like PUH Jamax, ARRA Group Sp. z o.o. Sp.k., NOWAKOWSKI TRANSPORT, Fructus Transport, Artrans Transport, United Parcel Service of America, DHL Supply Chain, Arrowsped Sp. z o.o., ZBYNEK – Transport Spedycja, ENPIRE, GLB TRANS Sp. z o.o. Sp_ka Komandytowa, Fastigo Logistics

Scope of the Report

As Central Europe’s second-largest country, Poland is a hugely attractive market for all types of food professionals creating a huge scope for the development of the cold chain logistics sector. The two major transport corridors linking the country to Northern Europe and Central Asia makes it the regional food hub, reaching beyond the European Union and into the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. The favourable location of the country allows it the full accessibility to well-serviced road, air and rail links.

Food exports are vital to Poland’s multi-billion dollar economy. Poland’s exporters are on a continuous lookout for excellent cold chain logistics services in terms of reefer trucks, chiller equipment and warehousing facilities.

Key Market Trends

Changes in Consumer Habits Fueling the Demand for Cold Chain Facilities

Dr Oetker (a German multinational company that produces baking powder, cake mixes, frozen pizza, pudding, cake decoration, cornflakes, and various other products) remained the leading branded player in 2019 due to its dominance in the production of frozen pizza. The companies like Uber Eats, Wolt and food catering companies like the local player Fit Papu are starting to cover extensive areas in more cities in the country. These trends are leading to an increasing demand for cold storage and transportation facilities in the country.

Demand for Temperature and Humidity Control in the Supply Chain

Poland produces more than 15 million tons of milk, 6 million tons of vegetables, 4 million tons of fruits, 2.3 million tons of poultry, 2 million tons of pork, 0.5 million tons of frozen vegetables and 0.5 million tons of fish & seafood.

The control of ambient conditions is particularly important in meat and dairy handling, where the dairy products are not only sensitive to temperature but also to the handling and mechanical damage while loading and unloading, while in meat, due to the increased ambient temperature harmful bacteria may grow and multiply causing food poisoning on consumption. For this reason, the companies producing and transporting meat, fish or dairy products are bound to maintain the continuity of the cold chain facilities with set environmental conditions throughout the entire production, storage and delivery process.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Poland Cold Chain Logistics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

