Poland Cold Chain Logistics Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – PUH Jamax, ARRA Group Sp. z o.o. Sp.k., NOWAKOWSKI TRANSPORT, Fructus Transport

Poland Cold Chain Logistics Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

Top Leading Companies of Global Poland Cold Chain Logistics Market are PUH Jamax, ARRA Group Sp. z o.o. Sp.k., NOWAKOWSKI TRANSPORT, Fructus Transport, Artrans Transport, United Parcel Service of America, DHL Supply Chain, Arrowsped Sp. z o.o., ZBYNEK – Transport Spedycja, ENPIRE, GLB TRANS Sp. z o.o. Sp—_ka Komandytowa and others.

Industry News and Updates

The country already has a 10.30 million square metres of chilled storage space, while another 640,000 square metres is being built. With an annual investment of about USD 2 billion on new warehousing facilities, the storage capacity is expected to impressively increase in the coming years. Along with this, a number of factors are driving up the need for transportation solutions across the country including food, nuclear reactors and machineries, electrical equipment that are temperature sensitive.

Key Market Trends

Changes in Consumer Habits Fueling the Demand for Cold Chain Facilities

Advanced urbanisation leading to the growth of one person and two-person households is strengthening the prospects of growth of processed and ready meals in the market. The traditional model of cooking does not necessarily work for millennials, post-millennials, and households with one or two people. The rising disposable income, strong real GDP growth and a record low unemployment rate backed the retail volume growth of packaged food in Poland in 2019. The trend of health consciousness has also reflected in the form of strong demand for prepared salads. Local cuisines like traditional dumplings and croquettes are one of the most popular within both chilled and frozen ready meals.

Dr Oetker (a German multinational company that produces baking powder, cake mixes, frozen pizza, pudding, cake decoration, cornflakes, and various other products) remained the leading branded player in 2019 due to its dominance in the production of frozen pizza. The companies like Uber Eats, Wolt and food catering companies like the local player Fit Papu are starting to cover extensive areas in more cities in the country. These trends are leading to an increasing demand for cold storage and transportation facilities in the country.

