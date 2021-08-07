Poland admits – controversial disciplinary court is about to end | free press

So far, the chamber has been able to dismiss any judge or prosecutor. According to the European Court of Justice, this is against EU law – if Poland had not abolished the chamber, it would have threatened to pay fines.

Warsaw (dpa) – Poland has announced it will yield to the ongoing dispute with the EU and abolish its controversial institution for punishing judges.

“We will dissolve the disciplinary chamber in its current form and it will also disappear,” said Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski of the PAP news agency. The head of the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) is considered the real strongman in Poland.

The disciplinary chamber created in 2018 at the country’s Supreme Court has been considered the heart of the controversial reforms of the Polish legal system by the national-conservative PiS government. The chamber can dismiss any judge or prosecutor. Critics fear it could serve to reprimand judges for disobedient decisions.

Poland threatened to pay fines

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled in mid-July that the disciplinary tribunal violated EU law because it “did not offer all guarantees of impartiality and independence”. At the same time, the ECJ in Poland set a deadline in mid-August to implement the decision. Otherwise they would have been threatened with fines.

In an interview with PAP, Kaczynski initially defended the controversial judicial reform against EU accusations and rejected the verdict. “I do not recognize such judgments,” the deputy prime minister emphasized on Saturday. The Court of Justice of the EU exceeded its powers by interfering with national sovereign rights. However, he then admitted that the Disciplinary Chamber would have to be dissolved anyway according to the further plans of the Polish Ministry of Justice. That was already discussed before the ECJ ruling, explains Kaczynski.

Earlier, the president of the Supreme Court in Poland, Malgorzata Manowska, had already relieved the disciplinary committee of some tasks. The chamber should therefore no longer be handed over to new disciplinary proceedings by judges or prosecutors, as PAP reported.

The European Union has been arguing with Warsaw for years over judicial reforms by the national-conservative government. The European Commission has already launched several infringement procedures.