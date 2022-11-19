Pokimane’s 5 most viral stream moments of all time

Twitch streamer Imane “Pokimane” is without doubt one of the most well-known and influential personalities within the streaming world.

Having began her on-line profession in 2016, she has gone on to amass greater than 9 million followers on her Twitch channel since then, making her a high creator on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

Over the course of her journey, a number of moments from her livestream have gone viral. This listing options a few of her most-watched Twitch clips that took over the web.

High 5 instances Pokimane’s clips went viral on the web

5) Pokimane’s “controversial take” on ladies

In December 2021, a five-second clip went viral, throughout which the streamer can seemingly be seen offering a controversial opinion on ladies. Imane was heard saying:

“All ladies belong within the kitchen.”

It was visibly evident that the OfflineTV co-founder was joking, however as a result of out-of-context nature of the clip, the second began to make headlines.

A couple of days later, Pokimane addressed the group relating to the controversy and clarified:

“It was a f***ing joke, dudes. I really feel just like the worst factor is having to elucidate a joke. Actually, guys, don’t fear guys. God, I’m not sexist. On God, for actual, not sexist by the best way. I guess you a buck fifty that I’m not, I swear.”

4) Pokimane calls out Corinna Kopf after the latter accuses her of selling playing

In September this yr, one other controversy took over the streaming group, throughout which outstanding web character Corinna Kopf accused Imane of selling playing on her stream.

The Moroccan-Canadian star hit again at Kopf by throwing shade at her for selling “unlawful crypto playing web sites.” She went on to ask if the latter was trying ahead to becoming a member of her YouTube enhancing workforce:

“‘Most likely ought to delete. Promotes playing.’ Wow! Thanks for the superb suggestion, Corrina. Now that you have misplaced your job, selling unlawful crypto playing web sites, would you want to hitch my YouTube enhancing workforce?! Is that what you are asking right here?”

The clip has attracted greater than 312,000 views.

3) Pokimane talks about her YouTube channel views plummeting and divulges earnings

In November final yr, the 26-year-old had a dialogue in regards to the efficiency of her secondary YouTube channel, which focuses on sharing small clips from her livestream.

She claimed that her viewership had dropped considerably whereas additionally revealing that she had earned $9,890.90 on her different channel. She acknowledged:

“My clips channel had plenty of points, the place we have been getting like, 900k views in a day, after which it simply collapsed to 100k. Like, take a look at this. The entire videos- I do not even care about exhibiting this (hovers her mouse over the income earned field).

Imane continued the dialog by claiming that the higher-ups on YouTube didn’t help her in resolving the problem together with her channel.

2) Pokimane reveals a male peer stated that she uploads social media footage for “male validation”

The Twitch sensation returned to livestreaming after a month-long hiatus on September 2, 2022, and spoke about an interplay she had with a male colleague.

Pokimane talked about that the unnamed particular person claimed that she uploaded content material to social media platforms for “male validation”:

“One mom flipper, lifeless a** was all up in my DMs, speaking about, ‘You probably did this for male validation! Meh, meh, meh, meh!’ I used to be like, ‘You tweet s**t out on a regular basis for validation too.’ And he is like, ‘Oh, so that you agree with me?!’ And I am like, ‘No! I am mentioning the truth that we clearly do not see eye to eye.'”

The minute-long clip concluded with Imane saying:

“He lifeless a** stated some s**t like, ‘If I used to be your dad, I might be disenchanted!'”

1) Pokimane units a customized donation cap of $5 for her livestreams

Pokimane’s most viral streaming second dates again to November 2020, throughout which she revealed having created a customized donation cap of $5.

She expressed gratitude to the streaming group for supporting her ever since she began livestreaming on Twitch, and stated:

“I labored with StreamLabs to be able to create a customized donation cap of $5 on my channnel. I feel this is perhaps the primary time they’ve ever accomplished that. I am not likely positive. I simply actually wish to thanks guys for supporting me after I was in highschool, after I was in $20,000 in debt in college, to the very, very fortunate place the place I’m right this moment. And the place I think about something greater than that simply pointless.”

The Twitch clip has acquired over 590,715 views.



