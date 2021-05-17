Pokimane trolls his fans by organizing a hot tub stream

As promised, Pokimane hosted a hot tub stream on his birthday. But of course, the Twitch star took the opportunity to troll his fans.

Queen of the Troll

We told you a few days ago: Pokimane surprised internet users, as the first, when she announced a hot tub stream to celebrate her birthday. Indeed, given the streamer’s recent statements about this new practice, which many consider problematic, that announcement was quite astonishing. We encourage you to read our file on the subject, in which we come back to the various factors raised by this controversy.

While some of her fans had expressed their enthusiasm for the idea of ​​seeing the streamer in a sexy outfit, Pokimane honored the meeting by organizing a very special hot tub stream with her friends from OfflineTV: a gigantic troll that played for the was definitely a defender of this practice.

As you can see in this video clip available on OfflineTV’s YouTube channel, Pokimane is waiting by the pool, wearing a dress that she is about to take off. But when her fans enter the pool while fans were thinking of seeing her in a bathing suit, she appears in a t-shirt with the body of a woman in a bikini printed on it.

Pokimane hit the troll to award the title of his fake whirlpool stream: “BEST BOOBAS ON THE SITE”. (Translation: “BEST BREASTS ON THE SITE”.) Otherwise, the stream was pretty festive, with friends talking about various topics while eating and drinking. While some fans feared the Twitch star would betray her ideals, she ultimately came true to herself.

It should also be noted that in criticizing the Hot Tub Streams, Pokimane was nonetheless cautious in her criticism, arguing that the hot tub ban would be useless given the fact that those who attract the public with their sexy image would like to do this you would achieve it by means other than the hot tub.

In any case, this Pokimane troll isn’t that great. The streamer has always made sure to remain as discreet as possible about her private life and especially her sentimental life. In addition, she had given very financial comments to a viewer who felt that she only owed her success to her advantageous physique.