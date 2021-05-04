Pokimane talks about “hot tub streams” and doesn’t take gloves

Last week, Twitch officially talked about Hot Tub Meta and Hot Tub Streams. A relatively vague position for a platform that ultimately doesn’t really take sides. As long as these streams comply with Twitch guidelines, they can continue. However, the “suggestive” part is still problematic. Streamer Pokimane joins the debate and does not take gloves.

An endless debate

The streamer Pokimane was in operation this Sunday. Nothing unusual at the moment, other than the fact that the Moroccan-Canadian videographer was asked about the latest position of Marcus “djWHEAT” Graham, director of Twitch Community Productions. Pokimane does not take gloves and believes that watching one of these streams for a few seconds is enough to understand that they are suggestive. And when Twitch isn’t doing things, these popular streams can get even more traction.

“Here’s the problem. I see Twitch trying to simplify things, but people go so far that you need someone who can just go to a stream as a human and say,” Ah, it’s suggestive “and can do something about it. It doesn’t mean a ban. But do something about it so that not only the suggestive streams take control of the entire platform. “

Opinions differ among the streamers as well as the viewers. While Pokimane has a controlled opinion on the subject, Félix “xQc” Lengyel, for his part, thinks these streams are “rubbish”. On the other side of the spectrum is Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter. According to her, “hot tub streams” don’t hurt anyone. There is therefore no reason to ban them. One final opinion that is not to everyone’s taste. Many internet users criticize this trend, which is sticking to the limits approved by Twitch and is pleased with the platform’s lack of decision-making regarding it.

Highlighted lucrative streams from the site’s home page. Twitch remains above all in search of notoriety and profit, and these suggestive streams bring new audiences that won’t hesitate to put their hand in their wallet. The most popular streams are seen by hundreds of thousands of unique viewers every day. The streamer Amouranth, real name Kaitlyn Siragusa, currently has more than 22,000 subscribers installed in a bikini in an inflatable pool.

In a poll in our article dedicated to Marcus “djWHEAT” Graham’s speech, you voted 2790. Of those votes, 82% believe these “hot tub streams” have no place on Twitch, 12% believe they can stay as long as they respect the platform’s terms of service, and 7% don’t want them to go away. Streams that don’t look like they’re going to go in their current form because Twitch hasn’t spoken since Graham.