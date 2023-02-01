Pokimane relays an important message to her followers

Pokimane has at all times been outspoken on her numerous on-line handles, and moments in the past, she relayed one other message on Twitter. The streamer declined to supply any context relating to her latest tweet, during which she urged viewers to cease s*xualizing folks with out their consent.

It acknowledged:

“Cease s*xualizing folks with out their consent. That’s it, that’s the tweet.”

The 26-year-old creator has at all times taken a robust stand in direction of retaining on-line areas secure for everybody, and this tweet appears to help that effort.

cease sexualizing folks with out their consent. that's it, that's the tweet.

Pokimane asks followers to cease s*xualizing folks in newest tweet

As common, given her large following comprised of followers and critics, this tweet attracted all kinds of responses.

@pokimanelol The truth that this even must be acknowledged is fairly unhappy

@pokimanelol Do not forget NCAA athletes received a case in opposition to gaming corporations for profiting off their likeness. The precedent set in that case ought to apply right here as properly. I do know it does not mitigate harm already prompted, however it ought to going ahead.

@pokimanelol Can I am going for a stroll exterior and simply stare on the floor? Is that allowed? Am I allowed to do this?

@pokimanelol If that's the case, then I'd change my pfp, if I have been you

Many followers thought the tweet was made in relation to the latest controversy surrounding Twitch streamer Atrioc. In a viral Twitch clip, viewers deduced that Atrioc had watched express deepfake content material that includes well-liked feminine streamers.

Deepfakes are AI-generated images and movies based mostly on the present audio-visual content material of an individual. A teary Atrioc apologized for consuming such movies in his Twitch stream on January 30.

@pokimanelol I'm wondering if this can be a reference to latest occasions

@pokimanelol Was questioning if you have been going to talk up about this lmao

An inconsolable QTCinderella claimed she would sue Atrioc and the web site for consuming deepfake content material that includes her. Whereas it is identified that Pokimane was additionally one of many feminine streamers whose deepfakes have been on the web site utilized by Atrioc, she hasn’t but instantly addressed the state of affairs. Different creators like Maya Higa have but to concern statements in regards to the matter.

Quite a few followers additionally expressed help for the streamer by sharing their private tales beneath Pokimane’s message.

@pokimanelol I am a piece in progress. It is occurred, many occasions earlier than. Till I discovered to not objectify my very own look. As a result of I might reciprocate conduct onto others. No matter gender.

@pokimanelol FR!! in my final interval class i just lately received 2 VERY undesirable sexual feedback ab my physique and that i simply needed to cry it was so uncomfortable

It stays to be seen if the streamer will present a extra detailed response on Atrioc’s conduct and whether or not she’s going to pursue authorized recourse. With the drama round deepfakes having unfolded largely up to now 24 hours, followers are anticipating additional reactions from distinguished Twitch creators.

Pokimane is a Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer and YouTuber who holds the title of being probably the most adopted feminine creator on Twitch. Having gained an enormous chunk of her following throughout the Fortnite growth, the 26-year-old initially began with League of Legends streams.

She has been streaming for nearly a decade and acquired the “Legacy” Award for her contributions on the Streamer Awards.

