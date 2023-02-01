Pokimane relays an important message to her followers
Pokimane has at all times been outspoken on her numerous on-line handles, and moments in the past, she relayed one other message on Twitter. The streamer declined to supply any context relating to her latest tweet, during which she urged viewers to cease s*xualizing folks with out their consent.
It acknowledged:
“Cease s*xualizing folks with out their consent. That’s it, that’s the tweet.”
The 26-year-old creator has at all times taken a robust stand in direction of retaining on-line areas secure for everybody, and this tweet appears to help that effort.
Pokimane asks followers to cease s*xualizing folks in newest tweet
As common, given her large following comprised of followers and critics, this tweet attracted all kinds of responses.
Many followers thought the tweet was made in relation to the latest controversy surrounding Twitch streamer Atrioc. In a viral Twitch clip, viewers deduced that Atrioc had watched express deepfake content material that includes well-liked feminine streamers.
Deepfakes are AI-generated images and movies based mostly on the present audio-visual content material of an individual. A teary Atrioc apologized for consuming such movies in his Twitch stream on January 30.
An inconsolable QTCinderella claimed she would sue Atrioc and the web site for consuming deepfake content material that includes her. Whereas it is identified that Pokimane was additionally one of many feminine streamers whose deepfakes have been on the web site utilized by Atrioc, she hasn’t but instantly addressed the state of affairs. Different creators like Maya Higa have but to concern statements in regards to the matter.
Quite a few followers additionally expressed help for the streamer by sharing their private tales beneath Pokimane’s message.
It stays to be seen if the streamer will present a extra detailed response on Atrioc’s conduct and whether or not she’s going to pursue authorized recourse. With the drama round deepfakes having unfolded largely up to now 24 hours, followers are anticipating additional reactions from distinguished Twitch creators.
Pokimane is a Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer and YouTuber who holds the title of being probably the most adopted feminine creator on Twitch. Having gained an enormous chunk of her following throughout the Fortnite growth, the 26-year-old initially began with League of Legends streams.
She has been streaming for nearly a decade and acquired the “Legacy” Award for her contributions on the Streamer Awards.