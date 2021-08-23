Pokimane justifies astronomical donations to the richest streamers on Twitch

We no longer present Pokimane, the famous streamer who is one of the most popular on the Twitch platform. In addition to her fan base, she has amassed a handsome fortune through the system, including donations from viewers. In a recent stream, the young woman returned to this question: Why fans still donate money to the richest streamers. According to her, there are two reasons.

Pokimane justifies the colossal donations from viewers

In fact, viewers on Twitch can support the streamers they love by subscribing to their channel, but also through donations. And this form is the most popular on the streaming platform. The enthusiasm for this donation system has led some to wonder why internet users continue to give money to streamers who have gotten rich thanks to Twitch.

This is also the question that Pokimane was asked during his last life, in which the young woman gave an answer. According to her, during the donation during a stream, the person managed to gain some appreciation as the streamer reads the donor’s message and thanks them in front of the audience:

People donate because they want to get someone’s attention. And the richer someone gets, the more valuable their attention becomes.

Donations that allow viewers to partner with the most popular streamers

But for Pokimane that wouldn’t be the only reason. In fact, she explains that with the colossal donations that the platform’s richest streamers can receive, which also got the young woman to cap her, viewers participate in projects. Some of the streamers, who mostly earn their living through partnerships, advertising, subscriptions and other sponsorships, donate to their communities or associations, but also donate gifts to aspiring streamers.